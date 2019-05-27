< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story409242110" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409242110" data-article-version="1.0">Visitors honor the fallen at Lakewood Cemetery this Memorial Day</h1>
</header> data-article-id="409242110" data-article-version="1.0">Visitors honor the fallen at Lakewood Cemetery this Memorial Day</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-409242110" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Visitors honor the fallen at Lakewood Cemetery this Memorial Day&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/visitors-honor-the-fallen-at-lakewood-cemetery-this-memorial-day" data-title="Visitors honor the fallen at Lakewood Cemetery this Memorial Day" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/visitors-honor-the-fallen-at-lakewood-cemetery-this-memorial-day" addthis:title="Visitors honor the fallen at Lakewood Cemetery this Memorial Day"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409242110.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409242110");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409242110_409236309_195031"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409242110_409236309_195031";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409236309","video":"568392","title":"Visitors%20honor%20the%20fallen%20at%20Minneapolis%27%20Lakewood%20Cemetery%20on%20Memorial%20Day","caption":"This%20Memorial%20Day%2C%20several%20visitors%20stopped%20by%20Lakewood%20Cemetery%20to%20honor%20the%20fallen.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F27%2FVisitors_honor_the_fallen_at_Minneapolis_0_7317009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F27%2FVisitors_honor_the_fallen_at_Minneapolis__Lakewo_568392_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653608440%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DGrfeFftc1vI4Razq5qRRh1QmIsc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fvisitors-honor-the-fallen-at-lakewood-cemetery-this-memorial-day"}},"createDate":"May 27 2019 06:40PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409242110_409236309_195031",video:"568392",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Visitors_honor_the_fallen_at_Minneapolis_0_7317009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"This%2520Memorial%2520Day%252C%2520several%2520visitors%2520stopped%2520by%2520Lakewood%2520Cemetery%2520to%2520honor%2520the%2520fallen.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/27/Visitors_honor_the_fallen_at_Minneapolis__Lakewo_568392_1800.mp4?Expires=1653608440&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=GrfeFftc1vI4Razq5qRRh1QmIsc",eventLabel:"Visitors%20honor%20the%20fallen%20at%20Minneapolis%27%20Lakewood%20Cemetery%20on%20Memorial%20Day-409236309",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Fvisitors-honor-the-fallen-at-lakewood-cemetery-this-memorial-day"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/visitors-honor-the-fallen-at-lakewood-cemetery-this-memorial-day">Cole Heath, FOX 9 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 07:28PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-409242110"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:40PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 07:32PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/5V%20LAKEWOOD%20MEMORIAL%20DAY%20EVENTS%20_KMSPb61a_146.mxf_00.00.12.28_1559003461787.png_7317023_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409242110-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/5V%20LAKEWOOD%20MEMORIAL%20DAY%20EVENTS%20_KMSPb61a_146.mxf_00.00.12.28_1559003461787.png_7317023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409242110-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5V LAKEWOOD MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS _KMSPb61a_146.mxf_00.00.12.28_1559003461787.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/5V%20LAKEWOOD%20MEMORIAL%20DAY%20EVENTS%20_KMSPb61a_146.mxf_00.00.22.10_1559003463129.png_7317024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409242110-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="5V LAKEWOOD MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS _KMSPb61a_146.mxf_00.00.22.10_1559003463129.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409242110-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/visitors-honor-the-fallen-at-lakewood-cemetery-this-memorial-day";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Cole\x20Heath\x2c\x20FOX\x209\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409242110" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - This Memorial Day, thousands of people honored the fallen at ceremonies across the state.</p><p>Friends and families braved the weather to pay their respects at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.</p><p>Iraq War Army veteran Brandon Morter is in town from Texas to visit his great-grandmother buried at Lakewood Cemetery.</p><p>“It doesn’t matter the rain or temperatures, you come out to pay the respects so we can live the way we can,” Morter said.</p><p>While Morter is the first in his family to serve, others used Monday to honor loved ones who already wore the uniform, like Paul Spika and Nancy Miller.</p><p>“My father was in the military,” Miller said. “Just hearing all the stories of the veterans and all the people of service, it makes you sad, and it makes you happy they were there.”</p><p>“My uncle Jim was a Korea and WWII veteran,” Spika said.</p><p>Many laid flowers next to the flag-marked headstones of services members.</p><p>“Freedom isn’t free, and you have to take those few moments to remember what they’ve done for us,” said Chris Makowske, President of Lakewood Cemetery.</p><p>Across the Twin Cities, residents and visitors certainly put those moments to use, with some honoring the fallen at <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/gov-walz-others-pay-tribute-to-fallen-soldiers-at-fort-snelling-for-memorial-day">Ft. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>'We're only getting better': Gophers softball prepares for 1st-ever College World Series</h4>
<p>The Minnesota Gophers softball team advanced to their first-ever College World Series with a sweep of LSU in a best of three series over the weekend.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Mexican officials: 246 cocaine packages extracted from body of man who died mid-flight</h4>
<p>SONORA, Mexico (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Attorney General's office in Mexico's Sonora state said forensics staff members have found over 200 bags of cocaine inside the body of a man who died onboard a plane.</p>
</li>
<li>
<h4>RAIN TOTALS: Twin Cities metro sees 2-3 inches on Memorial Day</h4>
<p>After a beautiful Sunday, Memorial Day saw heavy rains and strong winds travel across much of Minnesota.</p>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
<!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Gophers_softball_team_prepares_for_the_b_0_7316928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Gophers softball team is heading to Oklahoma for their first ever NCAA Women’s World Series." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'We're only getting better': Gophers softball prepares for 1st-ever College World Series</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Paul Blume, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 03:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 06:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Gophers softball team advanced to their first-ever College World Series with a sweep of LSU in a best of three series over the weekend. </p><p>Then, on Sunday, the team was hailed as heroes at Target Field as part of a Twins celebration that included a ceremonial first pitch that the young women will never forget.</p><p>“It was really awesome. People in crowd, everywhere we walked, people cheered for us and said congratulations. You felt like a celebrity. It was pretty awesome,” outfielder Maddie Houlihan said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mexican-officials-246-cocaine-packages-extracted-from-body-of-man-who-died-mid-flight" title="Mexican officials: 246 cocaine packages extracted from body of man who died mid-flight" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mexican officials: 246 cocaine packages extracted from body of man who died mid-flight</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 05:51PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SONORA, Mexico (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Attorney General's office in Mexico's Sonora state said forensics staff members have found over 200 bags of cocaine inside the body of a man who died onboard a plane. According to information made available on Sunday via the office's unverified Twitter and Facebook pages, said the body is that of a 42-year-old man of Japanese origin who was only identified as Udo N. The plane was flying from Mexico City to Tokyo's Narita Airport, but the man is noted to have come from Bogota, Columbia. The incident, according to the statement, was reported by officials at the General Ignacio Pesqueira García International Airport in Hermosillo early Friday morning, when the plane made an emergency landing. The man was later declared dead by paramedics on the ground. Forensics staff members, according to officials, found 246 bags of cocaine inside the man's stomach and intestines. The man's cause of death is noted to be cerebral edema from a hypertensive crisis, due to a narcotic overdose. Information from the investigation will be sent to Mexican federal prosecutors. FOX 10 reported on this story from Phoenix.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/rain-totals-twin-cities-to-see-2-4-inches-on-memorial-day" title="RAIN TOTALS: Twin Cities metro sees 2-3 inches on Memorial Day" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>RAIN TOTALS: Twin Cities metro sees 2-3 inches on Memorial Day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 04:39PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 07:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After a beautiful Sunday, Memorial Day saw heavy rains and strong winds travel across much of Minnesota.</p><p>Funnel clouds were reported in south-central Minnesota, and cities like New Ulm and Farmington saw about 2.5 inches of rain by the late afternoon.</p><p>There were also several tornadoes that touched down in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota, including some in Freeborn County and Fillmore County with no injuries reported. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asd_1558998596899_7316788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asd_1558998596899_7316788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/asd_1558998596899_7316788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Brad&#x20;Rempel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'We're only getting better': Gophers softball prepares for 1st-ever College World Series</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mexican-officials-246-cocaine-packages-extracted-from-body-of-man-who-died-mid-flight" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/04/09/COCAINEFOX_1523290384976_5307175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mexican officials: 246 cocaine packages extracted from body of man who died mid-flight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/rain-totals-twin-cities-to-see-2-4-inches-on-memorial-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/new2_1559003721250_7317026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>RAIN TOTALS: Twin Cities metro sees 2-3 inches on Memorial Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/4-year-old-child-rescued-from-river-in-rochester-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/30/police%20lights%20generic%20new_1496147804538_3395574_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4-year-old child rescued from river in Rochester, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lynx-sylvia-fowles-strives-toward-another-championship-win" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Fox_9_s_Hobie_Artigue_chats_with_Lynx__S_0_7316487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Fox_9_s_Hobie_Artigue_chats_with_Lynx__S_0_7316487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Fox_9_s_Hobie_Artigue_chats_with_Lynx__S_0_7316487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Fox_9_s_Hobie_Artigue_chats_with_Lynx__S_0_7316487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/Fox_9_s_Hobie_Artigue_chats_with_Lynx__S_0_7316487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lynx' Sylvia Fowles strives toward another championship win</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 