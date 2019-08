- Minnesota Vikings mascot Viktor the Viking is doing a little soul-searching a day after he unintentionally scared a child, causing it to cry.

Luckily enough, during that tearful encounter Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer was there to soothe the child.

However, on Wednesday, Viktor decided to test his scare factor on unknowing fans at TCO Performance Center. While holding a sign asking, "Am I scary?" he went around to fans, sometimes even jumping out at them.

Viktor got a few votes for scary in his in-person poll, but it appears the overall consensus is the Viking is just too lovable to be frightening.

Next time, just play it cool with the kids.