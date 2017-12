- Tickets for the first Vikings' playoff game will go on sale Saturday at 10:00, according to a release from the team.

The limited offering is only available online via Ticketmaster, with seats ranging from $80-465 depending on the location, officials said.

About 92 percent of season ticket holders have already purchased their tickets for the game--either a Wild Card matchup Jan. 6-7 or Division playoffs Jan. 13-14.