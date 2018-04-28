Vikings make final six draft selections

- The Vikings were quite active on day three of the NFL Draft, bringing in six draft selections.

To start the day, the Vikings selected defensive end Jalyn Holmes from Ohio State with their second pick in the fourth round. Holmes had a total of 26 tackles and one sack in his senior season for the Buckeyes.

The Vikings traded up to get tight end Tyler Conklin from Central Michigan. Conklin had 83 receptions for 1,159 yards and 11 touchdowns over the course of his career.

After trading out of the fifth round, Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman traded back in to select a kicker. He drafted Daniel Carlson out of Auburn. Carlson has converted all 141-point attempts and sent 156 of 222 kickoffs for touchbacks.

In the sixth round, the Vikings went back to the well with offensive line selecting guard Colby Gossett from Appalachian State. Gossett played 13 games at right guard his senior year and played left guard at the Senior Bowl.

With the final pick of the sixth round, Minnesota picked up defensive end Ade Aruna from Tulane. Aruna played 34 starts in 44 games at Tulane at defensive end, totaling 107 tackles, 19 for loss, and 11 sacks over his three seasons.

In the seventh round the Vikings selected linebacker Devante Downs out of California. At Cal, he had eight sacks in four seasons and excelled with his pass-rushing duties. Downs will most likely earn his way onto special teams duties.

Adding today's six players to top pick Mike Hughes and second rounder Brian O’Neill, the Vikings seem to have filled a lot of holes identified in the offseason.

