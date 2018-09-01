Vikings choose to keep 5 WRs, 5 RBs and 3 QBs on final 53-man roster

- The Vikings cut 20 more players Saturday to get the regular season roster down to the maximum of 53.

In addition to the cuts, the team announced Center Pat Elflein was activated from physically unable to perform (PUP) list Saturday as well.

Some other highlights include keeping three quarterbacks in Kirk Cousins, Trevor Siemien and Kyle Sloter.

One surprise on the 53-man roster was the coaching staff’s decision to keep five running backs. Roc Thomas and Mike Boone battled throughout training camp to make this year’s team, but both ended up making the final roster.

Interestingly, the Vikings only kept five wide receivers on the roster, too. The most notable name heading out the door is seven-year veteran Kendall Wright.

Earlier Saturday, the team announced it was cutting ties with veteran lineman Brian Robison and announced that Terence Newman would retire from playing to become a coach.

Here is the whole list of roster moves announced Saturday:

RELEASED:

PLAYER POS. EXP. COLLEGE

Josh Andrews (Injured)........................ G........................ 3......................................... Oregon State

Jeff Badet............................................ WR....................... R.............................................. Oklahoma

Chad Beebe....................................... WR....................... R.................................... Northern Illinois

Blake Bell.............................................. TE........................ 4.............................................. Oklahoma

Mack Brown (Injured)......................... RB........................ 3.................................................... Florida

Reshard Cliett...................................... LB........................ 2........................................ South Florida

Curtis Cothran..................................... DT....................... R............................................ Penn State

Garret Dooley....................................... LB....................... R............................................. Wisconsin

Cornelius Edison.................................. C........................ 3....................................... Portland State

Colby Gossett......................................... G....................... R............................... Appalachian State

Tyler Hoppes........................................ TE....................... R............................................... Nebraska

Craig James (Injured)......................... CB....................... R................................... Southern Illinois

Tavarres King (Injured)..................... WR........................ 5.................................................. Georgia

Tray Matthews (Injured)........................ S....................... R................................................... Auburn

Storm Norton........................................... T........................ 1.................................................... Toledo

Ifeadi Odenigbo.................................. DE........................ 1........................................ Northwestern

Horace Richardson (Injured)............ CB........................ 1....................................................... SMU

Jack Tocho.............................................. S........................ 1............................ North Carolina State

Kendall Wright................................... WR........................ 7..................................................... Baylor

Jonathan Wynn.................................. DE....................... R.............................................. Vanderbilt

PLACED ON RESERVE/RETIRED:

PLAYER POS. EXP. COLLEGE

Terence Newman............................... CB...................... 16........................................ Kansas State

PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED:

PLAYER POS. EXP. COLLEGE

Kentrell Brothers.................................. LB........................ 3................................................. Missouri

ACTIVATED FROM PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM:

PLAYER POS. EXP. COLLEGE

Pat Elflein............................................... C........................ 2............................................. Ohio State