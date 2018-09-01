Vikings choose to keep 5 WRs, 5 RBs and 3 QBs on final 53-man roster
EAGAN, Minn. (KMSP) - The Vikings cut 20 more players Saturday to get the regular season roster down to the maximum of 53.
In addition to the cuts, the team announced Center Pat Elflein was activated from physically unable to perform (PUP) list Saturday as well.
Some other highlights include keeping three quarterbacks in Kirk Cousins, Trevor Siemien and Kyle Sloter.
One surprise on the 53-man roster was the coaching staff’s decision to keep five running backs. Roc Thomas and Mike Boone battled throughout training camp to make this year’s team, but both ended up making the final roster.
Interestingly, the Vikings only kept five wide receivers on the roster, too. The most notable name heading out the door is seven-year veteran Kendall Wright.
Earlier Saturday, the team announced it was cutting ties with veteran lineman Brian Robison and announced that Terence Newman would retire from playing to become a coach.
Here is the whole list of roster moves announced Saturday:
RELEASED:
PLAYER POS. EXP. COLLEGE
Josh Andrews (Injured)........................ G........................ 3......................................... Oregon State
Jeff Badet............................................ WR....................... R.............................................. Oklahoma
Chad Beebe....................................... WR....................... R.................................... Northern Illinois
Blake Bell.............................................. TE........................ 4.............................................. Oklahoma
Mack Brown (Injured)......................... RB........................ 3.................................................... Florida
Reshard Cliett...................................... LB........................ 2........................................ South Florida
Curtis Cothran..................................... DT....................... R............................................ Penn State
Garret Dooley....................................... LB....................... R............................................. Wisconsin
Cornelius Edison.................................. C........................ 3....................................... Portland State
Colby Gossett......................................... G....................... R............................... Appalachian State
Tyler Hoppes........................................ TE....................... R............................................... Nebraska
Craig James (Injured)......................... CB....................... R................................... Southern Illinois
Tavarres King (Injured)..................... WR........................ 5.................................................. Georgia
Tray Matthews (Injured)........................ S....................... R................................................... Auburn
Storm Norton........................................... T........................ 1.................................................... Toledo
Ifeadi Odenigbo.................................. DE........................ 1........................................ Northwestern
Horace Richardson (Injured)............ CB........................ 1....................................................... SMU
Jack Tocho.............................................. S........................ 1............................ North Carolina State
Kendall Wright................................... WR........................ 7..................................................... Baylor
Jonathan Wynn.................................. DE....................... R.............................................. Vanderbilt
PLACED ON RESERVE/RETIRED:
PLAYER POS. EXP. COLLEGE
Terence Newman............................... CB...................... 16........................................ Kansas State
PLACED ON RESERVE/SUSPENDED:
PLAYER POS. EXP. COLLEGE
Kentrell Brothers.................................. LB........................ 3................................................. Missouri
ACTIVATED FROM PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM:
PLAYER POS. EXP. COLLEGE
Pat Elflein............................................... C........................ 2............................................. Ohio State