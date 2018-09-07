Vikings announce injuries, look ahead to season just days away from opener

- The Vikings are less than 48 hours away from kicking off the regular season.

Minnesota will host San Francisco Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium on Fox 9 and after today's practice the Vikings have officially ruled out a few players for the matchup.

Three players have been ruled out in total, with two of them coming from the offensive line.

Center Pat Elflein was taken off the physically unable to perform list, but is still working his way back from injury, he will not be in the lineup Sunday.

Also not suiting up on the offensive line is tackle Aviante Collins who was added to the injury report yesterday with an elbow issue and apparently it's serious enough to keep him out Sunday as well.

Running back Roc Thomas will also be out when the 49ers come to town this weekend.

Meanwhile, defensive back Mackenzie Alexander, whose been bothered by a nagging ankle injury, is listed as doubtful and Xavier Rhodes is listed as questionable.

A lot of people feel the Vikings have a good shot at representing the NFC in this year's Super Bowl.

The team certainly feels it can get there and Mike Zimmer says this team has a chance to be really special if it wants to be.

“Two years ago, everybody was saying we weren't going to be very good because we were 8-8 and I saw the 11-5 team that was here before and this team I see the same way,” said Zimmer Friday. “We have a chance to be a good football team if we do the right things."

He added, “I think our mood, our mentality, has been the same through the offseason and training camp and that's getting better to win championships and that's what we want to do."

During the regular season last year, the Vikings held their opponents to an average of just 12.5 points per game, so it's not hard to see why they were 7-1 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

They're looking for that same defensive magic when Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers come to town this Sunday.