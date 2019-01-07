Vikings' Adam Thielen & wife Caitlin welcome new baby boy
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings player Adam Thielen and his wife Caitlin welcomed their newest family member Hudson James Thielen, the two announced Monday.
This is Thielen's second child, a brother to young Asher Thielen. Congratulations to the family!
Another beautiful blessing from God was welcomed into our family. Everyone meet our newest little man, Hudson James Thielen💙 We couldn’t be more thankful for another healthy son, we love you so much little man! @athielen19 pic.twitter.com/kYwBP7ieGA— Caitlin Thielen (@MRS_T_19) January 7, 2019