Vikings' Adam Thielen & wife Caitlin welcome new baby boy

Posted: Jan 07 2019 09:36PM CST

Updated: Jan 07 2019 10:20PM CST

(FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings player Adam Thielen and his wife Caitlin welcomed their newest family member Hudson James Thielen, the two announced Monday.

This is Thielen's second child, a brother to young Asher Thielen. Congratulations to the family!

