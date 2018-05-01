VIDEO: Wild bear on the loose in residential New Jersey neighborhood
PARAMUS, New Jersey - A wild black bear was running through a residential New Jersey neighborhood on Tuesday morning, climbing fences and evading initial capture by authorities.
Paramus police urged residents to stay indoors and admitted they were unable to capture the bear.
SkyFox flew overhead capturing the dramatic scene.
Police were unable to capture the bear. It was last seen moving north west from the Midland Avenue area. If you see the bear, stay away from— Paramus Police (@Paramuspolice) May 1, 2018