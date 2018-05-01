VIDEO: Wild bear on the loose in residential New Jersey neighborhood

By: Lisa Fernandez

Posted: May 01 2018 10:04AM CDT

PARAMUS, New Jersey -  A wild black bear was running through a residential New Jersey neighborhood on Tuesday morning, climbing fences and evading initial capture by authorities.

Paramus police urged residents to stay indoors and admitted they were unable to capture the bear.  

SkyFox flew overhead capturing the dramatic scene.

 

