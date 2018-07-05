VIDEO: Teen assaulted for wearing MAGA hat

- A Texas teenager says he was assaulted by a stranger who didn't like that he was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat at a Whataburger restaurant in San Antonio.

The incident happened on Tuesday and video of it has since gone viral.

Hunter Richard, 16, and his two of his friends were sitting at a table at the restaurant when a man threw a drink in the teen's face and took his hat.

The kids said they were completely shocked and said the man attacked them without any provocation.

Richard said the man also pulled some of his hair out during the assault.

The man is heard on the video yelling expletives at the kids and walking away while carrying the red hat.

"I support my President and, if you don’t, let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off,” Richard said. “I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me.”

Police told Fox News they received a complaint and detectives were assigned to the case.

The man in the video has not yet been identified.

Though he hasn't been identified, the Rumble bar in San Antonio posted on its Facebook page that it has fired the man in the video, saying he was a part-time employee. "It came to our attention earlier this evening that a part-time employee was captured on cell phone video assaulting another person at a local eatery,” the Rumble bar in San Antonio posted on its Facebook page. "The assault took place, presumably, because this employee did not agree with the other individual’s political stance," the post said.

“We have since terminated this employee, as his actions go against everything that this establishment stands for. THIS BAR IS A SAFE SPACE FOR EVERYONE! No matter your race, creed, ethnicity, sexual identity, and political stance, you are welcomed here!”