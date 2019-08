Credit: Flowerama Credit: Flowerama

- Surveillance video at a St. Paul flower shop captured a burglary suspect apparently cleaning up his blood after he cut himself while breaking into the store.

According to the owner of Flowerama, the burglary took place at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The suspect is believed to have broken in the front door and crawled through, cutting himself along the way.

In the video, the suspect is seen wiping the counters repeatedly as he tries to pry open the cash register. He pulls a tool out of his pocket and tries to pry open the box, but it doesn't open. He's then seen carrying the box and exiting the store.

St. Paul police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made yet.