(Video: Stephanie Camacho) (Video: Stephanie Camacho)

- One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the car being engulfed in flames Sunday in Shakopee.

The incident occurred on Hwy. 101 at the intersection of Stagecoach Drive just after 2:30 p.m.

According to Sgt. Fred Radde, of Shakopee Police, one person died as a result of the crash. Police believe the fire did not have anything to do with the fatality.

Video taken at the scene of the crash shows the car fully engulfed in flames on the side of the highway.

Shakopee Police, Shakopee Fire, the Minnesota State Patrol and Allina Health all responded to the scene.