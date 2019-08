(Video: Michelle Bryers) (Video: Michelle Bryers)

- A gorilla at the Como Zoo gave some children a fright Saturday, charging the glass and pounding on it as people looked on.

A video, sent to FOX 9 by Michelle Bryers, shows the moment as the enormous gorilla stood up and pounded the glass in front of some small children.

According to the Como Zoo, the gorillas there range from 200 to 500 pounds and can live up to 50 years. They are a critically endangered species, as well.

Bryers, who took the video, says she has been going to the Como Zoo her whole life and had, “never experienced such fun watching the gorillas!”