- A black bear was spotted on County Road 4 near Marine on St. Croix.

Jason Neff, who captured the bear on video, said that there have been several bear sightings lately in Otsego and Arden Hills.

Residents are advised, as always, to take precautions to avoid conflict with bears by removing food sources from their yards, such as bird feeders, dog and cat food, and unsecured garbage.

