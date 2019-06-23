< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a"); Video: Bear spotted near Marine on St. Croix Video: Bear spotted near Marine on St. Croix
Posted Jun 23 2019 07:11AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 23 2019 07:19AM CDT
Updated Jun 23 2019 07:27AM CDT    Posted Jun 23 2019 07:11AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 23 2019 07:19AM CDT
Updated Jun 23 2019 07:27AM CDT Bear spotted near Marine on St. Croix - Photo credit Jason Neff Bear spotted near Marine on St. Croix - Photo credit Jason Neff 