- A man who was shot outside a gas station in St. Paul, Minnesota last Tuesday died from his injuries over the weekend, police said.

Officers with the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station on the 1300 block of University Avenue around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim, 22-year-old Dajuon Johnson, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Johnson died at Regions Hospital on Saturday morning, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested. The homicide remains under investigation.

This was the 11th murder in St. Paul so far this year.