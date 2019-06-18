< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox9.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414404297" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414404297" data-article-version="1.0">Victim in St. Paul gas station shooting dies from injuries,investigation ongoing</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/victim-in-st-paul-gas-station-shooting-dies-from-injuries-investigation-ongoing" addthis:title="Victim in St. Paul gas station shooting dies from injuries,investigation ongoing"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414404297.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414404297");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414404297-413297379"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="St. Paul Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on University Avenue" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>St. Paul Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on University Avenue</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414404297-413297379" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:02AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 10:04AM CDT</span></p> PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A man who was <a href="http://www.fox9.com/home/st-paul-police-investigating-shooting-on-university-ave">shot outside a gas station</a> in St. Paul, Minnesota last Tuesday died from his injuries over the weekend, police said. </p><p>Officers with the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at a gas station on the 1300 block of University Avenue around 4:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim, 22-year-old Dajuon Johnson, suffering from a gunshot wound. </p><p>Johnson died at Regions Hospital on Saturday morning, according to police. </p><p>No suspects have been arrested. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/man-accused-of-kidnapping-daughters-due-in-court-monday" title="Man accused of kidnapping daughters due in court Monday" data-articleId="414385460" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accused of kidnapping daughters due in court Monday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 08:22AM CDT</span></p> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Jeffrey_Lo_due_in_court_0_7435225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Jeffrey_Lo_due_in_court_0_7435225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Jeffrey_Lo_due_in_court_0_7435225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Jeffrey_Lo_due_in_court_0_7435225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Jeffrey_Lo_due_in_court_0_7435225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeffrey Lo is in court in Washington County facing four felony charges" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man accused of kidnapping daughters due in court Monday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 08:22AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 08:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man accused of kidnapping his two daughters in Cottage Grove, Minnesota earlier this month is due court Monday. </p><p>Jeffrey Lo, 24, was arrested after the incident triggered an AMBER Alert. He is charged with four felonies, including kidnapping and assault, for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend and taking off with their two children. </p><p>According to the charges, Lo admitted to hiding in the back of his ex-girlfriend’s van to wait for them. Once she had loaded the girls into the van and started driving away, he hit climbed out of the back, hit her in the face, kicked her out of the vehicle and drove off with his two daughters. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/suspicious-truck-outside-dallas-federal-building-prompts-evacuation" title="Nothing harmful found in suspicious 18-wheeler parked near Dallas federal building" data-articleId="414389766" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Suspicious_truck_parked_outside_Dallas_f_0_7435434_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Suspicious_truck_parked_outside_Dallas_f_0_7435434_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Suspicious_truck_parked_outside_Dallas_f_0_7435434_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Suspicious_truck_parked_outside_Dallas_f_0_7435434_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/Suspicious_truck_parked_outside_Dallas_f_0_7435434_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shannon Murray reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nothing harmful found in suspicious 18-wheeler parked near Dallas federal building</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 08:02AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 09:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Law enforcement officials didn’t find anything harmful inside a suspicious truck that was parked outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Downtown Dallas.</p><p>Sgt. Warren Mitchell with the Dallas Police Department said someone called 911 around 6:30 a.m. Monday to report an 18-wheeler was left abandoned near Griffin and Jackson streets.</p><p>The officers who responded to the call looked into the bed of the truck and saw suspicious wiring. They immediately called the bomb squad, Mitchell said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/paynseville-police-searching-for-missing-man-with-a-warrant-out-for-his-arrest" title="Paynseville police searching for missing man with a warrant out for his arrest" data-articleId="414379903" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Steven%20Rowe_1561379269008.png_7435117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Steven%20Rowe_1561379269008.png_7435117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Steven%20Rowe_1561379269008.png_7435117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Steven%20Rowe_1561379269008.png_7435117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Steven%20Rowe_1561379269008.png_7435117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Paynseville police searching for missing man with a warrant out for his arrest</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:29AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:45AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Paynesville, Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing since May 23. </p><p>The Paynesville Police Department said Steven Row, 50, was last seen leaving his house in his blue work truck, a 2005 Chevrolet 2500HD with license plate MAE592.</p><p>Police believe Rowe had been searching information on suicide. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/puppies-beer-and-yoga-at-modist-brewing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Puppy%20yoga%20USE_1561389287048.jpg_7436073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Puppy yoga USE_1561389287048.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Puppies, beer and yoga at Modist Brewing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-accused-of-kidnapping-daughters-due-in-court-monday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension" title="jeffrey lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man accused of kidnapping daughters due in court Monday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspicious-truck-outside-dallas-federal-building-prompts-evacuation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_06_24%20KDFWBCME02_09.04.23.24_1561385840147.png_7435437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="FOX 4 Good Day CLEAN AIRCHECK2019_06_24 KDFWBCME02_09.04.23.24_1561385840147.png-409650.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nothing harmful found in suspicious 18-wheeler parked near Dallas federal building</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rep-ilhan-omar-s-turbulent-term-raises-questions-about-future-of-5th-district-seat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Omar_1561342644306_7434705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Getty Images)" title="Omar_GETTY"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rep. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/victim-in-st-paul-gas-station-shooting-dies-from-injuries-investigation-ongoing" > <h3>Victim in St. Paul gas station shooting dies from injuries,investigation ongoing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/11%20ST%20PAUL%20SHOOTING_00.00.45.03_1560863889197.png_7413264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="St&#x2e;&#x20;Paul&#x20;Police&#x20;are&#x20;investigating&#x20;a&#x20;shooting&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;gas&#x20;station&#x20;on&#x20;University&#x20;Avenue" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Victim in St. Paul gas station shooting dies from injuries,investigation ongoing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-accused-of-kidnapping-daughters-due-in-court-monday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/07/jeffrey%20lo_BCA_1559914305760.jpg_7363326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Bureau&#x20;of&#x20;Criminal&#x20;Apprehension" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man accused of kidnapping daughters due in court Monday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspicious-truck-outside-dallas-federal-building-prompts-evacuation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_06_24%20KDFWBCME02_09.04.23.24_1561385840147.png_7435437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_06_24%20KDFWBCME02_09.04.23.24_1561385840147.png_7435437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_06_24%20KDFWBCME02_09.04.23.24_1561385840147.png_7435437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_06_24%20KDFWBCME02_09.04.23.24_1561385840147.png_7435437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/24/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_06_24%20KDFWBCME02_09.04.23.24_1561385840147.png_7435437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Nothing harmful found in suspicious 18-wheeler parked near Dallas federal building</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/paynseville-police-searching-for-missing-man-with-a-warrant-out-for-his-arrest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Steven%20Rowe_1561379269008.png_7435117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Steven%20Rowe_1561379269008.png_7435117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Steven%20Rowe_1561379269008.png_7435117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Steven%20Rowe_1561379269008.png_7435117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/24/Steven%20Rowe_1561379269008.png_7435117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Paynseville police searching for missing man with a warrant out for his arrest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rep-ilhan-omar-s-turbulent-term-raises-questions-about-future-of-5th-district-seat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Omar_1561342644306_7434705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Omar_1561342644306_7434705_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Omar_1561342644306_7434705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Omar_1561342644306_7434705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/23/Omar_1561342644306_7434705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rep. Ilhan Omar's turbulent term raises questions about future of 5th district seat</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> id='_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414404297'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have 