- A shooting in the Lind-Bohanon neighborhood of North Minneapolis left one person hurt Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to 5100 block of Bryant Avenue North around 5:45 p.m. for multiple 911 calls for shots fired.

At the scene, officer confirmed a shooting had occurred. A short time later, a man was dropped off by a private vehicle at Hennepin County Medical Center.

At this time, few details are available about the shooting. The victim's condition is not known at this time.