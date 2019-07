- A 60-year-old woman riding on a power scooter went to the hospital after she was hit in a crosswalk by a vehicle in Oakdale, Minnesota according to the Oakdale Police Department.

The crash happened at 12:05 p.m. at the intersection of Hadley Avenue N and 10th Street N. The woman in the scooter was heading southbound on Hadley and was in the crosswalk.

A 40-year-old woman in a Toyota Corolla heading southbound on Hadley Avenue N, attempted to turn west onto 10th Street N, but then hit the 60-year-old on the scooter.

Further investigation showed southbound vehicle traffic had the green light and the "walk" signal was on for pedestrians.

An ambulance took the 60-year-old woman to United Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The power scooter is still functional. The vehicle had minor damage.

Police cited the 40-year-old driver for failure to drive with due care.