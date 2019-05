- More than 30 mailboxes were damaged in Stearns County after an act of apparent vandalism, the sheriff reports.

Deputies say they are still searching for those responsible for the incidents that were reported in the Eden Lake and Luxemburg townships, about 25 miles southwest of St. Cloud.

Neighbors reported hearing a truck with a loud exhaust driving in the area around the time the vandalism is believed to have occurred.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff at 320-251-4240. You are also asked to call if you find your mailbox has been vandalized.