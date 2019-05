- The owner of Blackbird Cafe is cleaning up after vandals damaged several items on the patio in Minneapolis.

According to the owner, "vandals and thieves are making it a real struggle to keep the doors open," after two break-ins already this year. In a Facebook post, the owner shared photos of knocked over plants and a broken chair.

"Most people don’t understand how hard it is to keep a restaurant open these days. I bought the space at 38th and Nicollet thinking that it would be a neighborhood where we could focus on customer service and quality food," they wrote. "We try to keep these things from the customers’ eyes as much as possible, but sometimes you just need to vent. We’ve already had two break-ins this year and now this. If karma is a thing, I hope it catches up to whoever did this."