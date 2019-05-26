In an effort to show the dangers of drunk driving, authorities in Chisago County, Minnesota shared photos of a crash that took place over the holiday weekend.
As many across the state celebrate Memorial Day weekend, officials urge drivers to plan accordingly.
"We just cleared a crash involving an impaired driver who had a sober driver en route to pick up the driver of this vehicle. Choosing to drink and drive could have a fatal outcome. This driver is lucky to have survived the crash," officials wrote.