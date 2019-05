- Vandalism at the Holdingford High School greenhouse is under investigation, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

The school runs a small greenhouse as part of its agriculture program.

A deputy responded to the call on May 14. He discovered several cuts or punctures along the plastic covering.

Authorities believe the vandalism happened sometime between Friday May 10 afterschool and May 13.

The estimated damage is about $700.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at (320)251-4240.