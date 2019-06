- In a Minneapolis parking lot, the USA Luge Team is looking for its next Olympians. Ashlyn Baker along with Ava Bruhn both got their start on that very ramp two years ago.

“At the beginning, it was a little scary, but once you go down for the first time, you just realize it is easy and you can just have fun with it," said Ava Bruhn, USA Luge Development Team.

Ava is now on the USA Luge development team. Ashlyn is on the C-Team. “I had no idea what luge was," Baker says. "I thought it was skeleton. So I was like, yes, head first down a hill. Woooo. And then I got there and figured out it was feet first and I was like, oh yes, I like this even more.”

Both have been training in Lake Placid, New York, where they’ve learned to love the ice. “I would say the speed and adrenaline you get. It’s really amazing how fast you can go.”

And development coach Aidan Kelly is looking for more kids just like them. “Kids who are excited about speed, who are not afraid," he says. "We want kids who want to go fast."

And kids who aren’t afraid to try something new.

“I would say I don’t think anything is going to go wrong if you try it. And a lot of good things can come out if you try it. And it’s not as scary as it seems and just give it a try.”

The Slider Search takes place on Saturday and Sunday along the ramp near West River Parkway and Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis. You can find more information on the USA Luge website. Kids just need to bring a pair of sneakers that they’ll use to stop the sled.