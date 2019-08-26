It’s been 25 years since his son died in the line of duty, but for Ron Ryan Sr., the hole in his heart has never gone away.

“Sometimes it feels like it’s a 100 years ago and then today it’s like it happened yesterday,” said Ryan.

It was 7 a.m. on August 26, 1994 when rookie St. Paul Police Patrol Officer Ron Ryan Jr. was shot and killed. He was checking on a man who was sleeping in his car in a church parking lot in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.