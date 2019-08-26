A study by the National Federation of High School Sports Associations found for the first time in 30 years participation in high school sports declined but Minnesota was one of three states where participation increased in the 2018-19 school year.
According to the annual study , only Minnesota, Texas and California saw an increase in the number of high school students participating in high school sports. In Minnesota, the total number of teens in sports in the 2018-19 school year was 240,487.
Hopkins High School Volleyball Coach Vicki Seliger Swenson says she thinks part of that increase is because of Minnesota’s focus on education.