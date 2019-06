- President Donald Trump’s current Director of the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy is in Minnesota Thursday to meet with U.S. District Attorney Erica H. MacDonald.

Jim Carroll was appointed to the position also known as the Drug Czar in February of last year.

He joined MacDonald for a press conference addressing the state of Minnesota’s response to drug use and addiction.

Caroll's visit comes after six men in South St. Paul were rushed to the hospital for drug overdoses earlier this week. Police in the area warned the public about five new cases as well.

In addition, Minneapolis Police announced Thursday they responded to 65 drug overdoses between May 28 and June 3 in the city.

It was an all-time weekly high for the city of Minneapolis for drug overdoses.

Minneapolis Police said 15 of those overdoses occured on June 2 alone. There was one fatality.

The MPD Strategic Analysis Unit and investigators detected counterfeit oxycontin and potent heroin among the drugs contributing to the spike.