- Stating the obvious, it was a chilly weekend for the month of May.

Much of Minnesota ended up on the cold side of a stationary boundary, which led to a cold and wet weekend. On Saturday, areas along Interstate 90 saw highs close to 80 degrees, but blustery northerly winds and rain moved in for everyone late Saturday through Sunday bringing much colder conditions and even some snow to some areas from the north metro to Duluth.

While highs in the 40s are surprisingly common in the first few days of the month, it is not so common THIS FAR into May. In fact, Sunday’s high of 46 degrees is the coldest high temperature this late in the season since 1971. It is also the first time since 2001 we’ve experienced a 40-degree high temperature after the first half of May.

Just when you think it could not get any worse, just remember it ALWAYS can. The latest in the spring we have ever experienced highs in the 40s was when the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded a high of 49 degrees on June 13, 1947.