- Authorities are working to identify an unknown substance that was leaking from a package at the U.S. Bulk Mail Center in Eagan, Minnesota, according to Eagan police.

Wednesday evening, police responded after an employee found the package.

Out of abundance of caution, officials moved the workers from the area and isolated the package.

U.S. Postal Inspectors are working to identify the unknown substance, however officials say they believe it is not hazardous.