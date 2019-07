- Police are investigating an assault and attempted robbery that took place early Saturday morning near the University of Minnesota's Minneapolis campus.

According to police, ar about 4:30 a.m., police responded to University Avenue SE and 15th Avenue SE for a report of a robbery. The victim, who is not affiliated with the University, was walking eastbound on the north side of University Ave between 15th and 14th Avenues when two suspects reportedly approached and attempted to take the victim's backpack and punched the victim in the face.

One of the suspects is described as an approximately 30-year-old caucasian woman with long black hair. She was wearing a white long sleeve t-shirt and carrying a red purse.

According to police, the other suspect is described as a male wearing a black tank top and jean shorts.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.