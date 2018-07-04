Rainy Fourth of July creates concern for fireworks

- Rain moving through the Twin Cities metro is leaving many people worried about the fate of the Fourth of July fireworks.

As of 6:45 p.m., the Fox 9 meteorologists say it looks like it will be mostly dry this evening in the Twin Cities metro area.

Underneath an unpredictable sky, Lee Holmer’s annual Fourth of July Mill Ruins Park stake-out is well underway.

Holmer told Fox 9 he showed up at 6:45 a.m. to save his spot. Normally, he says if you don’t claim an area by 10 a.m. for the 10 p.m. Minneapolis fireworks, you’re out of luck. But at 2 p.m. only one other group had shown up. He chalked it up to weather uncertainty. It’s a huge time investment for a show that could be canceled.

“The thought crossed my mind,” said Holmer. “We won’t know until 10 minutes ‘til 10.”

“As far as we know, we can remember back 15 years, and our fireworks have never been canceled because of weather, so we’re hoping that streak doesn’t break,” said Robin Smothers of Minneapolis Parks and Recreation.

Smothers says all other events of the Red White and Boom go on rain or shine. The fireworks are decided just before the show. It takes one of three factors to call off the show: strong sustained winds, heavy rain or lightning.

“But if it’s steady rain or light rain or thunder, the fireworks will go off,” said Smothers.

Over in St. Paul, the July 4th parade got a 30-minute late start because of the strong morning thunderstorm. But while the weather nearly canceled the event, there’s no worry about a fireworks decision. Mayor Melvin Carter canceled them already for budget reasons.

In Minneapolis, organizers are determined for the show to go on.

“If there is any way possible, those fireworks will go off,” said Smothers.