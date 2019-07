- The Clay County Sheriff says an ultralight aircraft crashed at the Hawley Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office says only the pilot was on board the plane that crashed around 12:30 p.m.

A bystander was also injured in the incident. They were treated and released at the scene.

Hawley is 10 miles east of Fargo.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the FAA is expected to arrive at the scene this afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

KVRR contributed to this report.