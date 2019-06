- Tuition is going up as part of a budget proposal approved Wednesday by the University of Minnesota's Board of Regents.

The new budget will increase tuition for students who live in the Twin Cities by two percent, which amounts to $260 per year for students in undergrad programs, slightly less than President Eric Kaler's original proposal. For students at other U of M campuses, tuition will increase by 1.5 percent, which means a $156 to $182 bump.

Non-resident students will see their tuition jump ten percent. An estimate on the university's website puts tuition for non-residents starting in 2019-20 above $33,000.

The university says the new budget will direct more funds to the Extension and the Duluth, Crookston and Morris campuses along with the university's law school and the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab.

At the same time, the University of Minnesota also plans to invest money into a salary pool for faculty and staff, which will provide incentive-based raises.