Two deputies injured after being shot in Northern Virginia
Two deputies are in stable condition after they were shot in Sterling, Loudoun County officials say.
Loudoun County Sheriffs say the deputies were called for a "domestic incident."
Investigators say it happened on Sunday afternoon on Christmas Eve Day at 46728 Hollow Mountain Place.
Detectives say the two deputies have been being taken to a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say a suspect is in custody.
Neighbors tell FOX 5's Evan Lambert they heard screams, followed by three loud pops. They say they then saw deputies being carried out, as well as a man being dragged out by other deputies.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.