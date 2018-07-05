Two animal traps baited with peanut butter found on Minneapolis trail

- Minnesota DNR officials are investigating after two small animal traps were found along the Shingle Creek Regional Trail in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Joe Albert, a DNR public information officer says the two traps were discovered not far off the trail and were baited with peanut butter.

The City of Minneapolis has an ordinance against animal traps.

Albert says traps should also be tagged with identification, which these traps did not have.

There are no suspects at this time.