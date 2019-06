A 34-year-old Bloomington man is charged after he allegedly tried to sell a stolen saxphone to an undercover police officer, according to the criminal complaint.

Christopher Lloyd Clausen is charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a felony that holds a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The charges state a woman contacted Anoka police after she noticed her stolen saxophone was being listed for sale on Craigslist. Her saxophone, worth more than $2,000, had been stolen out of her locker at St. Olaf College earlier this year.