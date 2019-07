- Twins fans continue to turn out at the ballpark of late, which has boosted the team's average attendance.

The home team took on the Yankees at Target Field Tuesday night in front of a packed house.

During batting practice, the projected 33,000 fans starting trickling in on a Tuesday night.

Fans filled more than 34,000 seats Monday in a win over the Yankees, too.

Tuesday was the second game of the Bronx Bombers vs. the Bomba Squad and the crowd in attendance helped lift the 2019 average attendance to more than 26,000 fans, which is about 2,000 more than last season.

“It’s just good to see, for any Minnesota sport,” said John Backlund, a Twins fan. “We’re hockey fans so, it’s nice to see the baseball coming back to life and the Twins doing really good this year.”