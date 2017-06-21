< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story413223640" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413223640" data-article-version="1.0">Twin Cities Pride Parade route changed due to construction</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/twin-cities-pride-parade-route-changed-due-to-construction">Iris Perez, FOX 9 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:56PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-413223640"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:14PM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Twin Cities Pride parade 2016" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Twin Cities Pride parade 2016</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413223640-262942862" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Twin Cities Pride parade 2016" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Twin Cities Pride parade 2016</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413223640" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - To avoid the orange cones, blocked roads, and overall headache construction season brings, this weekend’s Twin Cities Pride Parade will travel a new path.</p><p>“Don’t go to Hennepin, we won’t be there,” said Darcie Baumann, Twin Cities Pride Board chair.</p><p>This year the parade route will run from 3rd Street to 2nd Avenue South around the Convention Center and into Loring Park.</p><p>TC Pride has had the parade down Hennepin Avenue in recent years, but it hasn’t been cemented tradition.</p><p>“The very first one was down Nicollet Mall,” said Baumann. “I actually found a video recently that it went down Lyndale.”</p><p>Baumann also says Pride attendees should expect to get familiar with the 2nd Avenue route.</p><p>“It’ll be four years that we’ll have it on this route due to construction,” she said.</p><p>The other relocation this year will be the grandstand. It will now be in front of the convention center where TLC will be the main act Saturday.</p><p>Throughout the weekend, Baumann expects between 300,000 to 400,000 people to attend.</p><p>“The more the better,” said Baumann.</p><p>Also new for TC Pride-goers this year is the Alertus app. The app will alert you to any safety emergencies at the festival. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/charges-gang-leader-ordered-shooting-of-st-paul-woman-in-may-township" title="Charges: Gang leader ordered shooting of St. Paul woman in May Township" data-articleId="413230420" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Charges__Gang_leader_ordered_shooting_of_0_7412324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Charges__Gang_leader_ordered_shooting_of_0_7412324_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Charges__Gang_leader_ordered_shooting_of_0_7412324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Charges__Gang_leader_ordered_shooting_of_0_7412324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Charges__Gang_leader_ordered_shooting_of_0_7412324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A St. Paul woman narrowly survived after an Uber driver found her shot on the side of the road near Stillwater, Minn." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charges: Gang leader ordered shooting of St. Paul woman in May Township</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Courtney Godfrey, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 08:53PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A St. Paul woman narrowly survived after an Uber driver found her shot on the side of the road near Stillwater, Minn.</p><p>Now, a 23-year-old man is behind bars for an act authorities say was all for the benefit of a gang.</p><p>Police say Luis Mendoza attempted to kill the woman at the order of a gang leader.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hazeltine-city-of-chaska-welcome-arrival-of-lpga-championship" title="Hazeltine, city of Chaska welcome arrival of LPGA Championship" data-articleId="413219623" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Hazeltine__city_of_Chaska_welcome_arriva_0_7412363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Hazeltine__city_of_Chaska_welcome_arriva_0_7412363_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Hazeltine__city_of_Chaska_welcome_arriva_0_7412363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Hazeltine__city_of_Chaska_welcome_arriva_0_7412363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Hazeltine__city_of_Chaska_welcome_arriva_0_7412363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It’s been 40 years since women’s professional golf came back to Minnesota, but this week the LPGA Championship is coming to Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hazeltine, city of Chaska welcome arrival of LPGA Championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Christina Palladino, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s been 40 years since women’s professional golf came back to Minnesota, but this week the LPGA Championship is coming to Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.</p><p>After several years of preparation, the tournament is set to officially kick off Tuesday.</p><p>Both golf enthusiasts and local businesses are hoping another major in the area brings in the crowds.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/st-paul-native-lands-role-behind-the-wheel-of-the-wienermobile" title="St. Paul native lands role behind the wheel of the Wienermobile" data-articleId="413219574" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/St__Paul_native_lands_role_behind_the_wh_0_7412651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/St__Paul_native_lands_role_behind_the_wh_0_7412651_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/St__Paul_native_lands_role_behind_the_wh_0_7412651_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/St__Paul_native_lands_role_behind_the_wh_0_7412651_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/St__Paul_native_lands_role_behind_the_wh_0_7412651_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If you're going on a yearlong road trip, what better way to see the country than inside a giant automobile shaped like a hot dog in a bun?" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Paul native lands role behind the wheel of the Wienermobile</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you're going on a yearlong road trip, what better way to see the country than inside a giant automobile shaped like a hot dog in a bun?</p><p>This year, 7,000 people applied for the coveted role of Wienermobile driver, but only a dozen were selected. Some say it’s harder to get into this program than it is to get into Harvard, but a recent college graduate from St. Paul is now top dog.</p><p>“So, this is the Wienermobile we can accommodate up to six people in here,” said Carly Koemptgen. “This is the driver's seat. We like to call this seat 'shot bun.'"</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/joe-mauer-s-former-teammates-shed-light-on-7" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mauer_s_teammates_talk_about_the_legend__0_7412694_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Joe Mauer's former teammates shed light on #7</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/sports/joe-mauer-s-former-teammates-shed-light-on-7" data-title="Joe Mauer's former teammates shed light on #7" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/sports/joe-mauer-s-former-teammates-shed-light-on-7" addthis:title="Joe Mauer's former teammates shed light on #7" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-gang-leader-ordered-shooting-of-st-paul-woman-in-may-township" > <h3>Charges: Gang leader ordered shooting of St. Paul woman in May Township</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/charges-gang-leader-ordered-shooting-of-st-paul-woman-in-may-township" data-title="Charges: Gang leader ordered shooting of woman" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/charges-gang-leader-ordered-shooting-of-st-paul-woman-in-may-township" addthis:title="Charges: Gang leader ordered shooting of woman" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hazeltine-city-of-chaska-welcome-arrival-of-lpga-championship" > <h3>Hazeltine, city of Chaska welcome arrival of LPGA Championship</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/hazeltine-city-of-chaska-welcome-arrival-of-lpga-championship" data-title="Hazeltine welcomes arrival of LPGA Championship" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/hazeltine-city-of-chaska-welcome-arrival-of-lpga-championship" addthis:title="Hazeltine welcomes arrival of LPGA Championship" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/twin-cities-pride-parade-route-changed-due-to-construction" > <h3>Twin Cities Pride Parade route changed due to construction</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/twin-cities-pride-parade-route-changed-due-to-construction" data-title="TC Pride Parade route changed due to construction" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/twin-cities-pride-parade-route-changed-due-to-construction" addthis:title="TC Pride Parade route changed due to construction" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/charges-gang-leader-ordered-shooting-of-st-paul-woman-in-may-township" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/094LW9CX.MXF_18.09.50.06_1560822938901_7412303_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/094LW9CX.MXF_18.09.50.06_1560822938901_7412303_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/094LW9CX.MXF_18.09.50.06_1560822938901_7412303_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/094LW9CX.MXF_18.09.50.06_1560822938901_7412303_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/094LW9CX.MXF_18.09.50.06_1560822938901_7412303_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Charges: Gang leader ordered shooting of St. Paul woman in May Township</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/hazeltine-city-of-chaska-welcome-arrival-of-lpga-championship" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/LPGA%20Champ%201_1560821260751.JPG_7411888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/LPGA%20Champ%201_1560821260751.JPG_7411888_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/LPGA%20Champ%201_1560821260751.JPG_7411888_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/LPGA%20Champ%201_1560821260751.JPG_7411888_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/LPGA%20Champ%201_1560821260751.JPG_7411888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hazeltine, city of Chaska welcome arrival of LPGA Championship</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/twin-cities-pride-parade-route-changed-due-to-construction" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/21/Twin%20Cities%20Pride%20parade_1498071858295_3599376_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Twin&#x20;Cities&#x20;Pride&#x20;parade&#x20;2016" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Twin Cities Pride Parade route changed due to construction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/st-paul-native-lands-role-behind-the-wheel-of-the-wienermobile" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/wienermobile_1560820586719_7412048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/wienermobile_1560820586719_7412048_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/wienermobile_1560820586719_7412048_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/wienermobile_1560820586719_7412048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/wienermobile_1560820586719_7412048_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Carly&#x20;Koemptgen" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>St. Paul native lands role behind the wheel of the Wienermobile</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/team-usa-preps-to-face-guyana-at-allianz-field" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/USA_men_s_soccer_hosts_Guyana_at_Allianz_0_7411263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/USA_men_s_soccer_hosts_Guyana_at_Allianz_0_7411263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/USA_men_s_soccer_hosts_Guyana_at_Allianz_0_7411263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/USA_men_s_soccer_hosts_Guyana_at_Allianz_0_7411263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/17/USA_men_s_soccer_hosts_Guyana_at_Allianz_0_7411263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Team USA preps to face Guyana at Allianz Field</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 