- To avoid the orange cones, blocked roads, and overall headache construction season brings, this weekend’s Twin Cities Pride Parade will travel a new path.

“Don’t go to Hennepin, we won’t be there,” said Darcie Baumann, Twin Cities Pride Board chair.

This year the parade route will run from 3rd Street to 2nd Avenue South around the Convention Center and into Loring Park.

TC Pride has had the parade down Hennepin Avenue in recent years, but it hasn’t been cemented tradition.

“The very first one was down Nicollet Mall,” said Baumann. “I actually found a video recently that it went down Lyndale.”

Baumann also says Pride attendees should expect to get familiar with the 2nd Avenue route.

“It’ll be four years that we’ll have it on this route due to construction,” she said.

The other relocation this year will be the grandstand. It will now be in front of the convention center where TLC will be the main act Saturday.

Throughout the weekend, Baumann expects between 300,000 to 400,000 people to attend.

“The more the better,” said Baumann.

Also new for TC Pride-goers this year is the Alertus app. The app will alert you to any safety emergencies at the festival. Users can download the app for free and access by typing in the code “TCPRIDEP.”