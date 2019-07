- A rally in Minneapolis Sunday called on the U.S. to end its practice of separating migrant families.

Marchers took to the streets in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon for the protest that started on Lake Avenue and proceeded to First Universalist Church of Minneapolis. Videos posted by advocacy groups showed a large group moving through the streets.

The rally demanded justice for families and called for the end of other policies like the Muslim ban and mass incarceration. It comes as President Trump threatens ICE deportation raids in ten U.S. cities.

The raids were set to take place last Sunday but were delayed as President Trump agreed to put the deportations on hold while lawmakers took another stab at making immigration changes.

Saturday, the president again said ICE will move ahead with the raids if no action was taken.

According to reports, Minneapolis and St. Paul are not among the cities that were set to be targeted by ICE. Mayors for both cities said last week they would not comply with any mass deportation initiatives if federal officials did take action in Minnesota.