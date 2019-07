- Days from now, fireworks will be filling the skies for the Fourth of July. The loud booms and pops, however, can be tough for veterans who may be battling PTSD.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reaching out to veterans and service members to invite them to a state park for the Fourth.

All 75 state parks and recreation areas are fireworks-free zones year-round. At many of the parks, there are special activities for the holiday.

“But, we have lots of different programming options for the Fourth of July,” said Rachel Hopper with the DNR. “We have one that’s called Nature’s Fireworks, which is a wildflower walk in Sibley State Park. And we have a movie in the park at a Big Stone Lake State Park. And then we also have a wonderful guided nature walk along the river up at Grand Portage State Park. So, there are lots of fun activities for our service members to take part in.”

There are some camping spots still available. As of Monday on the DNR reservation system, there are about 200 sites around the state still available from Thursday through Saturday.

