Photo Courtesy: Carol Bauer Photo Courtesy: Carol Bauer

- A tropical bird appears to be a long way from home.

FOX 9 viewer Carol Bauer spotted a Scarlet Ibis in the western side of the state in Johnson, Minnesota.

The Scarlet Ibis, a bright orange bird, is typically found in South America or the Caribbean. When Bauer first saw the bird, she thought it may have escaped from the Minnesota Zoo.

A zoo official told FOX 9 all their ibises are accounted for and while it's rare for a wild ibis to appear in Minnesota, it's not unheard of. The official said it's possible the bird got lost during migration.