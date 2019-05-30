< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Troopers test new red light camera system in St. Cloud

By Rob Olson, FOX 9

Posted May 30 2019 04:57PM CDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 05:53PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 05:54PM CDT 30 2019 05:53PM By Rob Olson, FOX 9

Posted May 30 2019 04:57PM CDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 05:53PM CDT
Updated May 30 2019 05:54PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409917362-409919555" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/11%20RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERAS_KMSPc9ae_146.mxf_00.00.16.23_1559253922218.png_7332607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409917362" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. CLOUD (FOX 9)</strong> - A new system is going to help state troopers catch drivers who run red lights in Minnesota.</p><p>How does it work? A program installed on a trooper's computer will allow them to call up livestream cameras strapped to light poles at an intersections. The set up allows for no grey area for red light running.</p><p>"We can clearly see that light is red and they have not entered the intersection," explains Lt. Paul VanVoohis, Minnesota State Patrol.</p><p>The cameras allow for a trooper to park down the highway and wait without even watching the intersection.</p><p>"I could be checking my email, I could be typing reports, I could be reviewing documents without having to watch the system because the system is going to give me an audible tone that says a violation has occurred," adds Lt. VanVoohis. "It’s a loud beep."</p><p>Right now, the new system is in a pilot program at St. Cloud’s Highway 15 and 2nd Street.</p><p>"[It] comes up often on MnDOT’s list as the most dangerous," says Dave Kleis, St. Cloud mayor. "This intersection and one just a little bit to the north of this intersection."</p><p>MnDOT started working on this in 2012 after previous automated red-light cameras were ruled unconstitutional, lacking proof who was driving. How does a police department deal with traffic issues when it doesn’t even have a traffic enforcement unit?" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minneapolis residents call for return of traffic enforcement unit after uptick in violations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Karen Scullin, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:35PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There is growing frustration in the city of Minneapolis after an uptick in crashes and traffic violations over the past few years.</p><p>People there say more needs to be done by police and the voices are getting louder. Now, the Mayor’s office is responding.</p><p>The problem remains, however, that the police department does not even have a traffic enforcement unit in the city.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/expanded-no-wake-zone-to-go-into-effect-on-lake-minnetonka" title="Expanded no wake zone to go into effect on Lake Minnetonka" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/04/Lake%20Minnetonka_1467679221111_1513514_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/04/Lake%20Minnetonka_1467679221111_1513514_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/04/Lake%20Minnetonka_1467679221111_1513514_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/04/Lake%20Minnetonka_1467679221111_1513514_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/07/04/Lake%20Minnetonka_1467679221111_1513514_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Expanded no wake zone to go into effect on Lake Minnetonka</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An expanded no wake zone will be going into effect on Lake Minnetonka starting Friday, according to Lake Minnetonka Conservation District Chair Gregg Thomas.</p><p>Thomas says the conservation district will issue a high water level declaration, which means there will be an expanded no wake zone. The lake will still be open to boats, but boaters will need to reduce their speeds.</p><p>No wake will be allowed 600 feet from shore, which could create no wake zones for the entirety of some of the smaller bays on the lake.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/half-million-dollar-settlement-reached-in-ramsey-co-jail-beating-case" title="Half-million dollar settlement reached in Ramsey Co. Jail beating case" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Settlement_reached_in_Ramsey_County_Jail_0_7332728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Settlement_reached_in_Ramsey_County_Jail_0_7332728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Settlement_reached_in_Ramsey_County_Jail_0_7332728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Settlement_reached_in_Ramsey_County_Jail_0_7332728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/Settlement_reached_in_Ramsey_County_Jail_0_7332728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A settlement was reached in a Ramsey County Jail beating case." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Half-million dollar settlement reached in Ramsey Co. Jail beating case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Lyden, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ramsey County has reached a settlement agreement with a man who was punched, kicked, and nearly suffocated inside the Ramsey County Jail, all while sitting handcuffed in a restraint chair. </p><p>Sources confirm Ramsey County will pay the victim,Terrell Wilson, $525,000. The Ramsey County Board’s Executive Committee still needs to approve the settlement next week.</p><p>The incident happened in April 2016, but was not made public until a FOX 9 Investigators story in February. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/half-million-dollar-settlement-reached-in-ramsey-co-jail-beating-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/30/5-P-JAIL%20BEATING%20SETTLEMENT_KMSPca17_146.mxf_00.00.02.27_1559257307764.png_7332754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ramsey County Jail beating"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Half-million dollar settlement reached in Ramsey Co. href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/closings">School Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherblog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weatherteam">Meteorologist Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/morning">Morning</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://myfoxtwincities.upickem.net/engine/YourSubmission.aspx?contestid=184360">The Jason Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipes">Recipes </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/toddwalker">Todd Walker</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gardenguy">Garden Guy</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/contact-fox-9">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/bios">News Team Bios</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/jobs/job-openings-at-fox-9">Job Openings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/about-us/history-of-kmsp-tv">History of KMSP-TV</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/plus">Fox 9+</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox9kmsp"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox9news@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox9/?hl=en"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox9"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 Weather – Radar & Alerts</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-9-weather/id438788905?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kmsp.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 9 News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/kmsp-fox-9-news-minneapolis/id378080191?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.droid.foxkmsp&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kmsp-tv">FCC Public File</a></li> 