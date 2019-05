- A new system is going to help state troopers catch drivers who run red lights in Minnesota.

How does it work? A program installed on a trooper's computer will allow them to call up livestream cameras strapped to light poles at an intersections. The set up allows for no grey area for red light running.

"We can clearly see that light is red and they have not entered the intersection," explains Lt. Paul VanVoohis, Minnesota State Patrol.

The cameras allow for a trooper to park down the highway and wait without even watching the intersection.

"I could be checking my email, I could be typing reports, I could be reviewing documents without having to watch the system because the system is going to give me an audible tone that says a violation has occurred," adds Lt. VanVoohis. "It’s a loud beep."

Right now, the new system is in a pilot program at St. Cloud’s Highway 15 and 2nd Street.

"[It] comes up often on MnDOT’s list as the most dangerous," says Dave Kleis, St. Cloud mayor. "This intersection and one just a little bit to the north of this intersection."

MnDOT started working on this in 2012 after previous automated red-light cameras were ruled unconstitutional, lacking proof who was driving. The new system requires a trooper be down the road so as soon as they get an alert they can quickly review the video and stop the car with definitive proof the light was not yellow.