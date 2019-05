- An arborist doing work in Maple Grove came upon an usual sight recently when he spotted a bald eagle’s nest in a tree.

Matt Gunderson says he discovered the nest while doing work in town. Gunderson, who works for Lake States Tree Service, says his company pulled up to the work site and looked up to see a mother eagle protecting her baby.

He says he was surprised to see the nest in a metro area and sent the photos to FOX 9.