- A treatment center for at-risk youth in Anoka, Minnesota is facing the suspension of its license, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

A DOC spokeswoman says Thursday, officials completed an unannounced inspection at Bar-None Residential Treatment Services and took action to suspend the facility's license. Bar-None has two residential units for boys aged 12 to 18 years old.

"Inspection staff and DOC administration are working with the program to resolve concerns regarding cleanliness," read a statement from DOC.

At the time of the inspection, there were 21 youths at the facility, according to Volunteers of America (VOA), which operates Bar-None. The DOC ordered the youths be moved to juvenile corrections or other facilities.

After VOA filed an appeal, a "stay" or hold was granted until March 22. Most of the youths had already been relocated by the time the stay was approved.

In a statement, VOA states it has not yet received information about the "unidentified, alleged deficiencies".

"VOA has operated the Bar-None Residential Treatment Services for over 50 years and nothing in

the history of this residential treatment operation has ever warranted such an unheard of and

sudden action by the Department of Corrections," read the VOA statment.

VOA will meet with DOC next week.