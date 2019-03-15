< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fnews%2Ftreatment-center-for-at-risk-youth-facing-suspension-of-license width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A treatment center for at-risk youth in Anoka, Minnesota is facing the suspension of its license, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.</p><p>A DOC spokeswoman says Thursday, officials completed an unannounced inspection at Bar-None Residential Treatment Services and took action to suspend the facility's license. Bar-None has two residential units for boys aged 12 to 18 years old.</p><p>"Inspection staff and DOC administration are working with the program to resolve concerns regarding cleanliness," read a statement from DOC.</p><p>At the time of the inspection, there were 21 youths at the facility, according to Volunteers of America (VOA), which operates Bar-None. The DOC ordered the youths be moved to juvenile corrections or other facilities.</p><p>After VOA filed an appeal, a "stay" or hold was granted until March 22. Most of the youths had already been relocated by the time the stay was approved.</p><p>In a statement, VOA states it has not yet received information about the "unidentified, alleged deficiencies". </p><p>"VOA has operated the Bar-None Residential Treatment Services for over 50 years and nothing in<br /> the history of this residential treatment operation has ever warranted such an unheard of and<br /> sudden action by the Department of Corrections," read the VOA statment.</p><p>VOA will meet with DOC next week.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 