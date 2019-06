- Train Days is taking over St. Paul’s Union Depot this weekend.

The popular, annual train celebration and expo expanded to two days this year, featuring a number of train cars and engines.

A kids’ activity area and a DJ dance area highlight the new additions to the expo.

As usual, Union Depot will feature a rail-themed marketplace as well. Over 20 vendors displayed model trains, crafts and food for purchase.

The event is free and open to the public.