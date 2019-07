- Sometimes while covering one story, you find another. As you may know, FOX 9 has been visiting ballparks around our region for our Town Ball Tour.

Each week, we go to amazing towns and feature not only their town ball teams but the people, the town, and the passion that create an amazing tradition.

Next Wednesday, we are in Chanhassen with the Red Birds. Thursday night, while doing some preview interviews, our team came across the story of a young 21-year-old man named Jaden Hanson. The Red Birds asked him to throw out the first pitch for the game.

What makes this special is Jaden is lucky to be alive. He's currently fighting incurable adrenal gland cancer pheochromocytoma. Doctors discovered it April 1 after he collapsed completing the final portion of his physical exam -- a 1.5-mile run -- for a job with the South Dakota State Highway Patrol.

"I'm a big Christian, I believe God puts his strongest warriors through the toughest battles, so I stuck by his side through all of it," explained Jaden.

His dream is to eventually join the Minnesota State Highway Patrol. His cancer is rare, 1 in 4 billion, and he is only one of four known cases worldwide. He is amazed at the support of teams like the Red Birds and the big heart of Minnesotans.

He adds, "This is my first Chanhassen Red Birds game. I met Mike through my uncle who's my godfather and got to golf with him yesterday. He asked me if I wanted to come out to the game and hang out with the guys. I was like 'absolutely.' I loved baseball growing up, and always will, and thought it was a great opportunity."

"I haven't played baseball for three years and, so, wasn't sure what to expect," he said. "But, I thought it was an honor."

If you are interested in learning more about Jaden's fight and the quest for a miracle, his family and friends have created a GoFundMe page.