Town Ball Tour: Young man fighting cancer throws out first pitch in Chanhassen, Minn. Town Ball Tour: Young man fighting cancer throws out first pitch in Chanhassen, Minn. Town Ball Tour: Young man fighting cancer throws out first pitch in Chanhassen, Minn. By Dawn Mitchell, FOX 9
Posted Jul 13 2019 03:28PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 13 2019 03:30PM CDT
Updated Jul 13 2019 03:41PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417976722-417977076" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Town_Ball_Tour__Young_man_fighting_cance_0_7520580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417976722" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHANHASSEN, Minn.</strong> - Sometimes while covering one story, you find another. As you may know, FOX 9 has been visiting ballparks around our region for our Town Ball Tour.</p><p>Each week, we go to amazing towns and feature not only their town ball teams but the people, the town, and the passion that create an amazing tradition.</p><p>Next Wednesday, we are in Chanhassen with the Red Birds. Thursday night, while doing some preview interviews, our team came across the story of a young 21-year-old man named Jaden Hanson. The Red Birds asked him to throw out the first pitch for the game.</p><p>What makes this special is Jaden is lucky to be alive. He's currently fighting incurable adrenal gland cancer pheochromocytoma. Doctors discovered it April 1 after he collapsed completing the final portion of his physical exam -- a 1.5-mile run -- for a job with the South Dakota State Highway Patrol.</p><p>"I'm a big Christian, I believe God puts his strongest warriors through the toughest battles, so I stuck by his side through all of it," explained Jaden.</p><p>His dream is to eventually join the Minnesota State Highway Patrol. His cancer is rare, 1 in 4 billion, and he is only one of four known cases worldwide. He is amazed at the support of teams like the Red Birds and the big heart of Minnesotans.</p><p>He adds, "This is my first Chanhassen Red Birds game. I met Mike through my uncle who's my godfather and got to golf with him yesterday. He asked me if I wanted to come out to the game and hang out with the guys. I was like 'absolutely.' I loved baseball growing up, and always will, and thought it was a great opportunity."</p><p>"I haven't played baseball for three years and, so, wasn't sure what to expect," he said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The Coffee Cup in St. Paul cleans up after fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 10:57AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 01:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Employees are cleaning up after a fire broke out at The Coffee Cup in St. Paul, Minnesota.</p><p>According to the owners, shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, a fire broke out at the family restaurant.</p><p>"The most important thing is that everyone is safe. We took over Coffee Cup from Jimmy and Tommy not too long ago but our heart is in this place and it has been an honor. Please be patient with us while we navigate moving forward," the staff wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/barry-strengthens-into-a-hurricane-as-it-nears-the-louisiana-coast" title="Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm" data-articleId="417950561" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/13/KSAZ%20barry%20cat1_1563031251290.jpg_7520180_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to tropical storm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 10:14AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 01:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Carrying "off the chart" amounts of moisture, Barry crawled ashore Saturday in Louisiana and quickly weakened to a tropical storm that promised to dump heavy rains that could last for days and pose a test of the flood-prevention systems built after Hurricane Katrina 14 years ago.</p><p>The storm made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, about 160 miles west of New Orleans, and its winds fell to 70 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.</p><p>The Coast Guard rescued more than a dozen people from the remote Isle de Jean Charles, south of New Orleans, where water rose so high that some residents clung to rooftops. But in the city, locals and tourists wandered through mostly empty streets under light rain or stayed indoors.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-injured-in-rooftop-shooting-minneapolis-police-investigating" title="2 injured in rooftop shooting, Minneapolis police investigating" data-articleId="417946385" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Untitled-1_1563028763089_7520165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Untitled-1_1563028763089_7520165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Untitled-1_1563028763089_7520165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Untitled-1_1563028763089_7520165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/07/13/Untitled-1_1563028763089_7520165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 injured in rooftop shooting, Minneapolis police investigating</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:39AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 13 2019 09:43AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured early Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis.</p><p>According to police, shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired on the rooftop of a building on the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue South.</p><p>Officials say police arrived to "a very chaotic scene" and located a man and a woman, both suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> 