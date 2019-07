A journey more than 5,000 miles in the making ended with a stray dog finding a new home in Minneapolis. But it wouldn't have happened without quite the effort from a member of our U.S. Military.

An active duty member of the Air Force working in North Macedonia had a chance encounter with a stray dog that would completely change the course of this dog’s life.

"It’s a true rags-to-riches story," said Jenni Smith, Ruff Start Rescue.