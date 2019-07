- A man died after he was struck by a tour bus while bicycling in northern Minnesota Friday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 11:30 p.m., a tour bus was traveling south on Highway 53 when it struck a bicyclist who was also traveling south in the right lane.

The bicyclist, identified as a 47-year-old man from Hermantown, died of his injuries.

The driver of the tour bus, a 70-year-old Milwaukee man, was not injured.