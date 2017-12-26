Topless woman attempts to steal Baby Jesus from Vatican Nativity
VATICAN CITY (FOX 26) - A topless woman tried to set off Christmas chaos by stealing the baby Jesus from the Nativity scene in Vatican City, but police moved in quickly to escort her away and preserve the nativity scene.
The woman, connected to the group Ukrainian feminist group FEMEN, was identified by the New York Post as Alisa Vinogradova.
She was quickly detained by Vatican security forces, and began screaming "God is woman, God is woman."