<article> <section id="story408771867" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408771867" data-article-version="1.0">Top ten wet start to the year in Twin Cities</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cody.matz@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/top-ten-wet-start-to-the-year-in-the-metro">Cody Matz, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:34AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 09:22AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408771867-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408771867-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/WetStart2019_1558701051601_7310112_ver1.0_640_360.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408771867-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/WetStart2019_1558701051601_7310112_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408771867-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WetStart2019_1558701051601.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Precip2019_1558701109701_7310114_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408771867-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Precip2019_1558701109701.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-408771867-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KMSP_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/WetStart2019_1558701051601_7310112_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="" title="WetStart2019_1558701051601.JPG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Precip2019_1558701109701_7310114_ver1.0_640_360.JPG" alt="Precipitation analysis by the National Weather Service for the United States over the last 6 months. Green and blue indicate above average precipitation and brown and red indicate below average precipitation." title="Precip2019_1558701109701.JPG"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Precipitation analysis by the National Weather Service for the United States over the last 6 months. Green and blue indicate above average precipitation and brown and red indicate below average precipitation." title="Precip2019_1558701109701.JPG"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox9.com/news/top-ten-wet-start-to-the-year-in-the-metro" data-title="Top ten wet start to the year in the metro" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox9.com/news/top-ten-wet-start-to-the-year-in-the-metro" addthis:title="Top ten wet start to the year in the metro" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/top-ten-wet-start-to-the-year-in-the-metro";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Cody\x20Matz\x2c\x20FOX\x209"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:cody.matz@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox9.com/news/top-ten-wet-start-to-the-year-in-the-metro">Cody Matz, FOX 9</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:34AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 09:22AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408771867" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 9)</strong> - It has been raining…a LOT over the last few weeks.</p><p>It has now rained for eight of the last 10 days and 16 of our 24 days in May so far. Combine that with a wet April and a REALLY snowy February, and you have the recipe to nearly break records.</p><p>We have now seen almost 5 inches of rain in May alone and are now closing in on 14 inches of liquid moisture so far in 2019, which is good enough for seventh wettest start to a year for the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport since records began in 1872.</p><p>What may be even more interesting though, is just how many recent years are on our top wet starts to a year. Four of the top seven are in the 21st century. It not exactly a coincidence, as Minnesota as a whole has been in a very wet pattern overall over the last decade and a half and there is no sign of it slowing down.</p><p>Amazingly though, even after nearly 5 inches of rain so far for the month, we are not close to even breaching the top 10 wettest Mays. We have to receive another 2 inches of rain to breach the top 10 and actually have to top 10 inches of rain for the month to hit the record.</p><p>Well, at least we are not the only ones that have been wet. In fact, almost the entire country has seen above average precipitation over the last 180 days. The map above indicates how far above or below average in precipitation the U.S. is over the last 6 months. Every green or blue spot indicates above average precipitation and every brown or red spot indicates below average precipitation.</p><p>According to the National Weather Service analysis, roughly 80 percent of the land area in the Lower 48 has been above average in precipitation over the last six months, which is the main reason why 98 percent of the country is drought free--the largest such percentage in roughly 20 years.</p><p>Some spots are one to two feet above average from the central and southern Plains to the mountains of California. Tim Walz is ordering Minnesota lawmakers back to the state Capitol on Friday to approve them." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Insulin program left out of final Minnesota budget bills</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Theo Keith, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:02AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In the rush to prepare the bills on time, a provision creating an emergency insulin program was among the casualties of the final budget bills prepared for a special session at the Minnesota Capitol. Versions of the measure, which would’ve allowed diabetics to get access to insulin even if they couldn’t pay for it, was included in both the House and Senate budgets, but was left out of the final deal.</p><p>Senate Republicans expressed little interest in getting the insulin program back in the state’s health and human services budget bill Thursday afternoon.</p><p>When confronted at the Capitol by Kim Munson of Lakeville, whose daughter has Type 1 diabetes, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said the legislation was “locked up.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/jake-patterson-to-be-sentenced-today-faces-life-in-prison" title="Jake Patterson faces life in prison for Jayme Closs kidnapping, murders of parents" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jake_Patterson_to_be_sentenced_0_7310121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jake_Patterson_to_be_sentenced_0_7310121_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jake_Patterson_to_be_sentenced_0_7310121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jake_Patterson_to_be_sentenced_0_7310121_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/Jake_Patterson_to_be_sentenced_0_7310121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jake Patterson will be sentenced in Barron County, Wisconsin on Friday for killing Jake and Denise Closs and kidnapping their 13-year-old daughter Jayme Closs" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jake Patterson faces life in prison for Jayme Closs kidnapping, murders of parents</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 07:46AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jake Patterson, the 21-year-old Wisconsin man who was convicted of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her two parents in October 2018, will be sentenced in Barron County Friday. </p><p>Patterson is facing a life sentence. </p><p>Last October, Patterson broke into the Closs home, killed James and Denise Closs and kidnapped Jayme , holding her captive for 88 days before she eventually escaped on Jan. 10. Patterson was arrested later that day . </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/weather-blog/memorial-day-weekend-forecast-sunny-and-70s-saturday-and-sunday" title="Memorial Day weekend forecast: Sunny and 70s Saturday and Sunday" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Memorial%20Day%20forecast_1558666198380.png_7309158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Memorial%20Day%20forecast_1558666198380.png_7309158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Memorial%20Day%20forecast_1558666198380.png_7309158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Memorial%20Day%20forecast_1558666198380.png_7309158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Memorial%20Day%20forecast_1558666198380.png_7309158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Memorial Day weekend forecast: Sunny and 70s Saturday and Sunday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 09:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 09:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Book ended by the possibility of some showers, Memorial Day weekend will be best enjoyed Saturday and Sunday.</p><p>According to FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist Ian Leonard, some spotty showers are expected Friday afternoon as we head into the long weekend.</p><p>It looks like plenty of sun with highs in the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday during the heart of the weekend.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/7%20SHAYNE%20PKG%20BELL%20MUSEUM_00.00.49.02_1558705810270.png_7310512_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/7%20SHAYNE%20PKG%20BELL%20MUSEUM_00.00.49.02_1558705810270.png_7310512_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/7%20SHAYNE%20PKG%20BELL%20MUSEUM_00.00.49.02_1558705810270.png_7310512_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/7%20SHAYNE%20PKG%20BELL%20MUSEUM_00.00.49.02_1558705810270.png_7310512_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The Moon comes to the Bell Museum</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jake-patterson-to-be-sentenced-today-faces-life-in-prison" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/11/jake%20patterson%20mug_1547241638161.jpg_6616262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/11/jake%20patterson%20mug_1547241638161.jpg_6616262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/11/jake%20patterson%20mug_1547241638161.jpg_6616262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/11/jake%20patterson%20mug_1547241638161.jpg_6616262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/11/jake%20patterson%20mug_1547241638161.jpg_6616262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Barron&#x20;County&#x20;Jail" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jake Patterson faces life in prison for Jayme Closs kidnapping, murders of parents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/top-ten-wet-start-to-the-year-in-the-metro" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/WetStart2019_1558701051601_7310112_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/WetStart2019_1558701051601_7310112_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/WetStart2019_1558701051601_7310112_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/WetStart2019_1558701051601_7310112_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/WetStart2019_1558701051601_7310112_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Top ten wet start to the year in Twin Cities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-blog/memorial-day-weekend-forecast-sunny-and-70s-saturday-and-sunday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Memorial%20Day%20forecast_1558666198380.png_7309158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Memorial%20Day%20forecast_1558666198380.png_7309158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Memorial%20Day%20forecast_1558666198380.png_7309158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Memorial%20Day%20forecast_1558666198380.png_7309158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Memorial%20Day%20forecast_1558666198380.png_7309158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial Day weekend forecast: Sunny and 70s Saturday and Sunday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-east-ridge-wrestling-coach-defends-his-name-at-school-board-meeting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <h3>Former East Ridge wrestling coach defends his name at school board meeting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/news">Local</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/investigators">Investigators</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/vikings">Vikings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/timberwolves">Timberwolves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/wild">Wild</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/twins">Twins</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox9.com/gophers">Gophers</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox9.com/community">Community</a></h4> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> 