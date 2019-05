- Every year, FOX 9 honors educators for their dedication and hard work.

For the ninth Top Teacher award, FOX 9's Alix Kendall presented the honor to Veronica Vasquez, a kindergarten teacher at the Emerson Spanish Immersion Learning Center in Minneapolis.

Randi Anaya, a student's parent, nominated Vasquez for the award. According to Anaya, Vasquez goes above and beyond her duties and treats each child as if they were her own.

"She is incredibly gifted in the job of teaching in a dual-immersion setting and is constantly creating innovative ways to help her students begin reading and writing," wrote Anaya. "Students are joyful when they are in her class and this joy translates into students being in a place where they are ready to learn!"

As a FOX 9 Top Teacher Vasquez's school will receive $1,000 from Royal Credit Union. Vasquez will also receive a Subway sandwich party and a Top Teacher award.