Tokyo-bound flight returns to LAX due to unauthorized person on plane

- An All Nippon Airways jetliner that returned to Los Angeles some four hours after take-off because of a mixup involving one passenger took off for Tokyo once again early Wednesday morning following an apology from the airline.

ANA Flight 175 departed Los Angeles International Airport about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and returned around 7:30 p.m.

Aboard the aircraft were singer-songwriter John Legend and his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, who provided a running Twitter commentary on the plane's movements.

``A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn't supposed to be on this plane. Why... why do we all gotta go back, I do not know,' she tweeted. ``They keep saying the person had a United ticket.''

LAX airport police said it wasn't initially clear why the plane turned around since no criminal activity was reported on the aircraft.

ANA explained in a statement that Flight 175 to Tokyo's Narita Airport returned to LAX because an unauthorized person was aboard.

``During the flight, the cabin crew became aware that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight and notified the pilot,'' ANA said.

``As part of the airline's security procedure, the pilot in command decided to return to the originating airport, where the passenger was disembarked.''

The airline was apologetic.

``We take great pride in providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so.''

ANA said it is investigating how the passenger managed to board the flight.

The flight departed shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to reports from LAX.

