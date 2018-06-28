Timeline of recent Twin Cities police shooting investigations

- Despite Mayor Jacob Frey's stated intention to release the body camera footage from this weekend's police shooting in north Minneapolis as soon as key witness interviews had taken place, attorneys and other stakeholders said they worried such a decision has the potential to compromise a potential criminal investigation.

Still, most seemed to agree that they'd like the video to be released sooner than in past instances of Minneapolis police shootings.

"You can’t go back, if certain mistakes are made they can’t be fixed," said civil rights attorney Paul Applebaum. "That’s why you have to go methodically--but as quickly as possible."

Here's a breakdown of what the timelines looked like in those cases:

JAMAR CLARK SHOOTING

November 15, 2015 - Jamar Clark is shot by Minneapolis police outside of an apartment

November 18, 2015 – BCA releases the names of the two Minneapolis police officers involved in the shooting: Officer Mark Ringgenberg and Officer Dustin Schwarze

February 10, 2016 – BCA investigation complete, case turned over to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. He says the case will be reviewed by a grand jury.

February 25, 2016 - Freeman sends the case back to the BCA for further investigation

March 16, 2016 - Freeman announces the Jamar Clark case will not be sent to a grand jury, he will make the call

March 30, 2016 - Freeman announced that no charges will be filed against the officers involved in Clark's death.

BREAKDOWN: Just under three months (87 days) for the investigation to be complete. From completion of investigation to Freeman announcing no charges: 49 days. Total time from shooting to charges is 4.5 months (136 days)



PHILANDO CASTILE SHOOTING

July 6, 2016 – Philando Castile is shot by Officer Jeronimo Yanez after a traffic stop in Falcon Heights

July 8, 2016 - Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says he'll decide whether he or a grand jury will decide on any charges against Yanez

September 28, 2016 – BCA completes its investigation and turns findings over to Choi

November 16, 2016 - Prosecutors announce that Yanez has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in Castile's shooting

BREAKDOWN: 84 days for the investigation to be complete. From completion of investigation to Choi announcing charges: 49 days. Total time from shooting to no charges is just under 4.5 months (133 days)

JUSTINE DAMOND SHOOTING

July 15, 2017 – Justine Damond shot by Minneapolis cop Mohamed Noor

September 12, 2017 – BCA completes its investigation and turns it over to Freeman

December 28, 2017 – Freeman says he needs more time to decide if Noor should be charged.

January 24, 2018 – Freeman convenes a grand jury as an investigative tool to gather more information

March 20, 2018 – Noor is charged with 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter

BREAKDOWN: 59 days for the investigation to be complete, from completion of investigation to Freeman announcing charges: just over six months (189 days). Total time from shooting to charges: just over eight months (248 days)

BODY CAMERA VIDEO

Clark video released the same day Freeman announces no charges

Castile video not released until after the trial, released on June 20, 2017, four days after not guilty verdict (almost a year after the shooting)

Damond case has no video