- A time lapse video shows MnDOT crews sliding a I-494/694 bridge deck into a new, temporary position this month.

“How do you move a bridge? One inch at a time,” MnDOT posted along with the video that shows how crews moved the southbound lanes next to the northbound lanes over I-94 in the Oakdale/Woodbury area starting May 31.

By sliding the bridge, traffic was able to flow in both directions while crews built the new southbound lane bridge in its rightful place.

The old, moved bridge will be removed once the project is completed.

For more information about the project, visit MnDOT’s website.