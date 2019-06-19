< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413594860" data-article-version="1.0">Time lapse video shows MnDOT crews moving I-494/694 bridge deck</h1>
</header> 19 2019 03:26PM (MnDOT) (MnDOT) aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413594860" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>OAKDALE, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - A time lapse video shows MnDOT crews sliding a I-494/694 bridge deck into a new, temporary position this month.</p><p>“How do you move a bridge? One inch at a time,” MnDOT posted along with the video that shows how crews moved the southbound lanes next to the northbound lanes over I-94 in the Oakdale/Woodbury area starting May 31.</p><p>By sliding the bridge, traffic was able to flow in both directions while crews built the new southbound lane bridge in its rightful place.</p><p>The old, moved bridge will be removed once the project is completed.</p><p>For more information about the project, <a href="http://www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/i94-494-694/?fbclid=IwAR0col870Ak_x6GL5s_AHjZud7kQw43aiO0us7qSXueYR3i1OSE6fAtiSt0">visit MnDOT’s website</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/vet-issues-summer-walk-warning-after-treating-dog-with-burned-off-paw-pads" title="Vet issues summer walk warning after treating dog with burned off paw pads" data-articleId="413602065" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Hot_pavement_can_burn_dogs__paw_pads_off_0_7420364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Hot_pavement_can_burn_dogs__paw_pads_off_0_7420364_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Hot_pavement_can_burn_dogs__paw_pads_off_0_7420364_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Hot_pavement_can_burn_dogs__paw_pads_off_0_7420364_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Hot_pavement_can_burn_dogs__paw_pads_off_0_7420364_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Burned paw pads are a problem that veterinarians see every summer, but what many pet owners may not realize is that dogs’ paw pads, though seemingly more rough and rugged, are quite sensitive, like human feet and hands. They are designed to withsta" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vet issues summer walk warning after treating dog with burned off paw pads</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 04:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Love taking your dog for walks? In the summer, that could be far more dangerous than most pet owners realize.</p><p>Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital in Medical Lake, Washington, issued a warning to dog owners about the dangers of hot pavement after treating a case of severely burned paw pads on a dog named Olaf.</p><p>Veterinarians suggest testing pavement before taking your dog out for a walk by either standing barefoot or holding the back of your hand on the pavement for seven seconds. If you feel pained or like you can't hold your foot or hand in place, the pavement is definitely too hot for your canine companion.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/feds-suspect-in-bloomington-mosque-bombing-disabled-jail-security-device-tried-to-escape" title="Feds: Suspect in Bloomington mosque bombing disabled jail security device, tried to escape" data-articleId="413592673" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/michael%20hari_1560975507008.jpg_7420079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/michael%20hari_1560975507008.jpg_7420079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/michael%20hari_1560975507008.jpg_7420079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/michael%20hari_1560975507008.jpg_7420079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/michael%20hari_1560975507008.jpg_7420079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Feds: Suspect in Bloomington mosque bombing disabled jail security device, tried to escape</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Federal authorities say one of the three men charged with bombing a Bloomington mosque has been placed in solitary confinement after he disabled a security device.</p><p>According to court documents, Michael Hari is being held in solitary at Anoka County Jail after he disabled the security device in his jail. On top of that act, prosecutors say Hari attempted an escape six months before while he was being transported from Illinois, where he and the two other co-defendants live.</p><p>The escape attempt was revealed in court papers filed Tuesday by the prosecution as the defense for Michael Hari submitted a request to delay pre-trail deadlines in the case.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/retired-police-officer-reportedly-dies-while-vacationing-in-dominican-republic-family-says" title="Retired police officer reportedly dies while vacationing in Dominican Republic, family says" data-articleId="413594714" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Retired_officer_reportedly_dies_on_trip__0_7420126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Retired_officer_reportedly_dies_on_trip__0_7420126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Retired_officer_reportedly_dies_on_trip__0_7420126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Retired_officer_reportedly_dies_on_trip__0_7420126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Retired_officer_reportedly_dies_on_trip__0_7420126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jerry Curran, 78, and his wife checked into a resort on January 22 in Punta Cana to enjoy a vacation with another couple, family members told news outlets." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Retired police officer reportedly dies while vacationing in Dominican Republic, family says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 02:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The family of a retired police officer said he died after falling ill during a vacation to the Dominican Republic, adding to the number of American tourist deaths to occur over the past year at various resorts across the Caribbean country.</p><p>Jerry Curran, 78, and his wife Janet checked into a Dreams Resort in Punta Cana on January 22 to enjoy a week-long vacation with another couple, family members told WKYC-TV in Ohio.</p><p>A few days after their arrival, the retiree from Ohio who had recently moved to Florida, died.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vet-issues-summer-walk-warning-after-treating-dog-with-burned-off-paw-pads"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Olaf%27s%20Burned%20Paws%20Banner_1560974799454.jpg_7420063_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital shared photos of a dog named Olaf, who was brought in for burned paw pads. Olaf showed no signs or symptoms of burns during a walk until it was too late. (Photos: Medical Lake Veterinary Hospital/Facebook)" title="Olaf's Burned Paws Banner_1560974799454.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vet issues summer walk warning after treating dog with burned off paw pads</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/time-lapse-video-shows-mndot-crews-moving-i-494694-bridge-deck"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Bridge%20deck%20formatted_1560976200032.jpg_7420090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(MnDOT)" title="Bridge deck formatted"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Time lapse video shows MnDOT crews moving I-494/694 bridge deck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-police-officer-reportedly-dies-while-vacationing-in-dominican-republic-family-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr%20and%20Police%20getty_1560972973605.jpg_7419964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A file photo of a golf course in Punta Cana is shown, alongside a file image of a police officer. (Photo credit: Mike Ehrmann and James Green/Getty Images)" title="1139328018_1560972973605-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retired police officer reportedly dies while vacationing in Dominican Republic, family says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2nd-suspect-arrested-in-st-paul-woman-s-shooting-kidnapping"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/kidnap_1560962178192_7419462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="kidnap_1560962178192.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2nd arrest in kidnapping, shooting of St. Paul woman found by Uber driver in May Township</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/feds-suspect-in-bloomington-mosque-bombing-disabled-jail-security-device-tried-to-escape" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/michael%20hari_1560975507008.jpg_7420079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/michael%20hari_1560975507008.jpg_7420079_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/michael%20hari_1560975507008.jpg_7420079_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/michael%20hari_1560975507008.jpg_7420079_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/michael%20hari_1560975507008.jpg_7420079_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Feds: Suspect in Bloomington mosque bombing disabled jail security device, tried to escape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/time-lapse-video-shows-mndot-crews-moving-i-494694-bridge-deck" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Bridge%20deck%20formatted_1560976200032.jpg_7420090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Bridge%20deck%20formatted_1560976200032.jpg_7420090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Bridge%20deck%20formatted_1560976200032.jpg_7420090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Bridge%20deck%20formatted_1560976200032.jpg_7420090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/Bridge%20deck%20formatted_1560976200032.jpg_7420090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;MnDOT&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Time lapse video shows MnDOT crews moving I-494/694 bridge deck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-police-officer-reportedly-dies-while-vacationing-in-dominican-republic-family-says" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr%20and%20Police%20getty_1560972973605.jpg_7419964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr%20and%20Police%20getty_1560972973605.jpg_7419964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr%20and%20Police%20getty_1560972973605.jpg_7419964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr%20and%20Police%20getty_1560972973605.jpg_7419964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Dr%20and%20Police%20getty_1560972973605.jpg_7419964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;golf&#x20;course&#x20;in&#x20;Punta&#x20;Cana&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;police&#x20;officer&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Mike&#x20;Ehrmann&#x20;and&#x20;James&#x20;Green&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Retired police officer reportedly dies while vacationing in Dominican Republic, family says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/worker-killed-by-falling-object-at-st-paul-construction-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2015/08/07/police%20generic_1438954109739_82358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Worker killed by falling object at St. Paul construction site</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/osha-state-s-reported-workplace-amputations-already-surpassed-annual-average" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/03/07/ambulance4_1520464853000_5043766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>OSHA: State's reported workplace amputations already surpassed annual average</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- 