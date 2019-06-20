< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. The surprising warmth of Minnesota Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS
The number of days per year with the average high temperatures at MSP Airport in these 10 degree categories... style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413732977-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="AvgHighs_1561033474379.JPG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/chart_1561033588725_7422368_ver1.0_160_90.jpeg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413732977-0"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="chart_1561033588725.jpeg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413732977-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single The number of days per year with the average high temperatures at MSP Airport in these 10 degree categories... The temperature arc for MSP Airport through a calendar year. The temperature arc for MSP Airport through a calendar year. The gold shaded area represents the average temperature spread between the high and the low. The red and blue lines indicate daily record highs and record lows. The gold shaded area represents the average temperature spread between the high and the low. The red and blue lines indicate daily record highs and record lows. Granted, the term “warmth” is relative, but for the sake of argument, we’ll classify warmth as anything above what’s considered to be room temperature.</p><p>The list above shows the number of daily average highs at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in our 10-degree categories. What you’ll notice is our temperature arc in Minnesota with a cold stretch of days in the heart of winter and a warm stretch of days in the heart of summer.</p><p>So from Dec. 8 to Feb. 16, the average daily high in the metro is in the 20s. That’s 71 consecutive days that you’d expect highs generally in the twenties. Now, clearly that doesn’t happen because the weather is rarely “average”. But when combining all the warmer and colder highs on each individual day for 30 years, you’ll generally get highs in the twenties. That is the most common high temperature here in Minnesota.</p><p>I know, I’m not helping my own case. But if you look up a little ways, you’ll notice that it’s actually highs in the eighties that are second most common, and not by much.</p><p>From June 17 to Aug. 23, the average daily high at MSP Airport is in the 80s. I think that would shock most people.</p><p>If you continue from there, the 70s and 60s are next in line with 59 and 50 days respectively. This means that on average, the metro gets 177 days above 60 degrees each year. That’s likely far better than many of us realize and in the last decade or so, it’s often been far more than that.</p><p>In fact, in three of the last four years, we’ve been well above that getting more than 190 days above 60 degrees. So before you continue your rant that it’s “never warm in Minnesota," I think I just proved you wrong. below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story413732977 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-413732977",i="relatedHeadlines-413732977",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1641_" > class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409176" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/jeopardy-champ-james-holzhauer-donates-to-pancreatic-cancer-charity-walk-in-trebek-s-honor" title="‘Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in Trebek's honor" data-articleId="413775832" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in Trebek's honor</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:52AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:57AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>James Holzhauer, the trivia whiz who dominated “Jeopardy!” earlier this spring, is giving back.</p><p>The Chicago Tribune reported that Holzhauer, a former Illinois resident and product of Naperville District 203 schools, is making a special donation to a local charity walk in Illinois to raise money to find a cure for pancreatic cancer, which afflicts “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.</p><p>RELATED: Alex Trebek shares 'mind-boggling' pancreatic cancer update</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/man-assaulted-near-metro-state-police-believe-attack-was-racially-motivated" title="Police: Assault near Metro State possibly racially motivated" data-articleId="413727414" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Assault near Metro State possibly racially motivated</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:44AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:47AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>St. Paul Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred near the campus of Metropolitan State University Wednesday afternoon that they say may have been racially motivated. </p><p>Around 1:45 p.m., the victim was sitting on some steps outside campus grounds when he as approached from behind by another man, police said. </p><p>The suspect then asked the victim where he was from and why he was in this country. He then hit the victim on the side of his face.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders" title="Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call" data-articleId="413735744" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sacramento_police_officer_killed_while_r_0_7422856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sacramento_police_officer_killed_while_r_0_7422856_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sacramento_police_officer_killed_while_r_0_7422856_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sacramento_police_officer_killed_while_r_0_7422856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Sacramento_police_officer_killed_while_r_0_7422856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Sacramento police officer was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call, and early Thursday morning, the suspect accused of shooting her to death surrendered and was arrested, authorities said.  Allie Rasmus reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Hau Kuiang</span>, <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Jake Wiederrich</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Sacramento police officer was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call, and early Thursday morning, the suspect accused of shooting her to death surrendered and was arrested, authorities said. </p><p>The name of the suspect was not immediately released.</p><p>But Sacramento police identified the officer as Tara O'Sullivan, 26, who was rushed to UC Davis Medical Center late Wednesday night, where she was later pronounced dead. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sacramento Police Officer Tara O'Sullivan, 26, was killed June 19, 2019 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Photo: Sacramento police" title="Tara O'Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/town-ball-in-howard-lake-all-about-community"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/How_the_Howard_Lake_Orphans_got_their_na_0_7420863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="How_the_Howard_Lake_Orphans_got_their_na_0_20190619231058"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: Town ball in Howard Lake all about community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/tree-removal-irks-neighbors-of-southwest-light-rail-construction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/091161.MXF_00.11.19.21_1560995073825_7421512_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tree removal SWLRT"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tree removal irks neighbors of Southwest Light Rail construction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/project-hopes-to-revive-howard-lake-s-city-hall"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/6-P-HOWARD%20LAKE%20CITY%20HALL_00.00.37.22_1560989146267.png_7421204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img id="article_10155_409162_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/the-surprising-warmth-of-minnesota" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/20/AvgHighs_1561033474379_7422366_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;number&#x20;of&#x20;days&#x20;per&#x20;year&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;average&#x20;high&#x20;temperatures&#x20;at&#x20;MSP&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Airport&#x20;in&#x20;these&#x20;10&#x20;degree&#x20;categories&#x2e;&#x2e;&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>The surprising warmth of Minnesota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/jeopardy-champ-james-holzhauer-donates-to-pancreatic-cancer-charity-walk-in-trebek-s-honor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20James%20Holzhauer_1561031859780.png_7422429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to pancreatic cancer charity walk in Trebek's honor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-assaulted-near-metro-state-police-believe-attack-was-racially-motivated" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Assault near Metro State possibly racially motivated</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sacramento-police-mourn-loss-of-young-officer-suspect-later-surrenders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/20/Tara%20O%27Sullivan_1561034621684.jpg_7423045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sacramento&#x20;Police&#x20;Officer&#x20;Tara&#x20;O&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Sullivan&#x2c;&#x20;26&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x20;June&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;while&#x20;responding&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;domestic&#x20;disturbance&#x20;call&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Sacramento&#x20;police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sacramento police officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/state-supreme-court-rules-minnesota-s-cyberbullying-laws-impede-on-free-speech" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/cyber%20bullying_1561000298635.jpg_7421878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/cyber%20bullying_1561000298635.jpg_7421878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/cyber%20bullying_1561000298635.jpg_7421878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/cyber%20bullying_1561000298635.jpg_7421878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/19/cyber%20bullying_1561000298635.jpg_7421878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State Supreme Court rules Minnesota's cyberbullying laws impede on free speech</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 